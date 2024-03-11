DUBAI, 12 March 2024: Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism Ireland to boost inbound tourism to Ireland through the airline’s global network of more than 140 destinations.

The MoU was signed by Emirates senior vice president of commercial operations, Europe Thierry Aucoc and Tourism Ireland head of emerging markets David Boyce.

Photo credit: Emirates. Tourism Ireland David Boyce and Emirates’ Thierry Aucoc sign the MoU.

Under the collaboration, Emirates and Tourism Ireland will seek to explore joint advertising campaigns to boost visitor traffic to Ireland from key strategic markets across the Emirates network, including Australia, the UAE and New Zealand.

“Through our new partnership with Tourism Ireland, we aim to promote tourism growth to Ireland actively. With our strong network and track record of working with partners through trade and consumer initiatives, we’re well-placed to support Ireland’s tourism ambitions. Ireland is one of the most attractive gateways in our European network due to its cultural highlights and world-renowned heritage sites, and we will continue to offer seamless connectivity for travellers from across our network to visit the popular destination,” said Emirates deputy president and chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim.

Since the inaugural Dublin-Dubai flight in January 2012, Emirates has carried more than 3 million passengers on what has grown to become one of the airline’s most successful routes. The airline currently serves the Irish capital with a double daily flight, utilising its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft – carrying up to 1,440 customers daily on the Dublin-Dubai route.For more information on flights and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.