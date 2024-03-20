Cruise deals at MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 March 2024: Cruise specialist Hwajing Travel & Tours is back at the MATTA Fair from 22 to 24 March, promoting early bird bargains for cruise packages on Roya Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas with seniors eligible for an extra 5% discount.

The 4,000-plus passenger cruise ship will base itself in Singapore from November 2024 to March 2025, offering cruise packages to iconic Southeast Asian destinations.

Photo credit: Royal Caribbean International. Anthem of the Seas.

Hwajing Travel & Tours will highlight a four-day/three-night cruise Singapore-Penang-Singapore. The early bird price tag is MYR1,688 per person, and seniors receive a 5% discount.

MATTA Fair will be hosted at Kuala Lumpur’s Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Cruises in the spotlight

4D3N Singapore-Penang-Singapore from MYR1,688.

5D4N Singapore-Penang-Phuket-Singapore from MYR2,088.

6D5N Singapore-Penang-Phuket-Singapore from MYR2,488.

9D8N Singapore-Celukan Bawang-Bali-Lombok-Singapore from MYR5,988 (*Balcony).

13D12N Singapore-Ho Chi Minh-HongKong-Taipei-Jeju-Tokyo from MYR5,888.

For more details, visit Hwajing Travel & Tours at the show. Booth No 8R05 level 2 at MITEC. The show is open from 1000 to 2100, from 22 to 24 March.

Starting in November 2024, travellers in Singapore and Malaysia can visit new destinations in Southeast Asia onboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas. The ship’s home port season in Singapore runs from November 2024 through March 2025.

A new itinerary ex-Singapore is an eight-night Bali getaway. It takes guests to Celukan Bawang and Benoa in Bali and Lombok, where they can explore the beaches, visit the temples, and admire the waterfalls. In addition to the regular three-to-five-night sailings that will visit Penang in Malaysia and Phuket in Thailand, the Anthem of the Seas will also embark on a 10-night Vietnam and Thailand cruise, visiting destinations in Vietnam including Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My) and Chan May in Vietnam.