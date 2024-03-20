Club Med heading for a healthy 2024

SINGAPORE, 21 March 2024: Club Med celebrates its performance in 2023, reinforcing its market leadership in snow and sun holidays worldwide while anticipating a robust outlook for 2024.

Highlights of Club Med’s global achievements in 2023 include business volume reaching EUR1,981M, representing an increase of 17% compared to 2022 and 16% compared to 2019.

Record operating income amounted to EUR174M, an increase of 64% compared to 2022 and 70% compared to 2019.​

Resort capacity increased by 6% compared to 2022 with 97% upscale or very upscale capacity (+10pts vs 2019).

Club Med welcomed over 1.5 million guests in 2023, a 16% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven primarily by a rebound in travel from Asia following pandemic restrictions. The average room occupancy rate reached 70%, reflecting a 3.4 points rise from 2022.​

Looking forward 2024

The record performance of current first-half 2024 bookings stands at +14% as of 2 March 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, which was already at a record level.

Within the East and South Asia and Pacific (ESAP) region, Club Med achieved strong demand for its premium all-inclusive resorts. The ESAP region doubled its business volume, 102% year over year and 6% over 2019.​ A significant upswing in the number of guests, with a remarkable 43% rise compared to 2022, and reaching pre-pandemic levels.

This increase was partly due to the revenge travel phenomenon, a strong momentum on domestic travel in Japan and Malaysia, and the success of our mountain business (+44% of pre-pandemic performance) supported by the opening of Club Med Kiroro Peak in December 2022, a new mountain Resort in Hokkaido, Japan.​

Southeast Asia

New Eco-Chic Resort: Club Med Borneo, Malaysia (2025)

Nestled between the woods and the waves in the enchanting landscape of Kota Kinabalu, Club Med Borneo, opening in 2025, will offer a pristine paradise where the jungle meets idyllic white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Renovation: Club Med Phuket, Thailand (2024)

Club Med Phuket recently completed the first phase of its room renovations, and its guests can look forward to completely redesigned superior and deluxe rooms. In 2024, Club Med Phuket will undergo the second phase, which includes the first-ever Family Oasis in ESAP. The newly extended family zone will feature 32 rooms and a water play area.