PATTAYA, 13 March 2024: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group announces that its four hotels – Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Royal Cliff Beach Terrace, Royal Grand Hotel, and Royal Wing Suites and Spa – have clinched top honours at the prestigious Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2024.

The accolade is a testament to the Royal Cliff team’s unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled guest experiences. Earning a remarkable review top score of 9/10, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group stands out as a beacon of excellence in hospitality. Based on the average of all guest reviews worldwide, the review score reflects the consistently high quality and excellence that define the Royal Cliff experience offered to each guest.

The Traveller Review Awards are a way for Booking.com to give recognition to accommodation and transportation providers who consistently exceed guest expectations, offering an indicator to other customers of the high-quality experience they can expect when booking. These awards help travellers identify and book properties and services with a proven track record of excellent hospitality. The scorings are based on over 308 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com.

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group boasts four award-winning hotels that charm travellers from all corners of the world. Guests can unlock magical experiences with Royal Cliff’s curated promotions and packages at the ultimate luxury destination. Exceptional holidays can be directly booked at a Royal Cliff Group with a “guaranteed best rate” and exclusive value-added extras to elevate the hotel stay.

To secure a premium experience, visit www.royalcliff.com, call reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext: 2732, or email [email protected].