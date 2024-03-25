Bahrain introduces Ramadan Tourism Guide

BAHRAIN, 26 March 2024: As part of the festivities in Manama, the Gulf tourism capital for 2024, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has published a Ramadan Tourism Guide titled “Ramadan in Bahrain.”

Ramadan began on 10 March and will conclude on 9 April.

Visitors from across the globe can immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of the season through festivities hosted at the Bahrain National Theatre,

The guide brings together tourist events, iftar and suhoor offerings, and accommodation packages, promising visitors an unforgettable experience during the holy month of Ramadan. Live performances, bazaars, seating areas, food and beverage vendors, and more await participants, promising an enriching cultural experience.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) CEO Sarah Ahmed Buhiji highlighted the authority’s commitment to boosting tourism momentum year-round by launching initiatives during Ramadan in collaboration with the private sector.

Buhiji underscored the significance of the “Ramadan in Bahrain” guide in serving BTEA’s promotional goals. The guide aims to showcase Bahrain’s intriguing attractions and diverse tourist landmarks. She emphasised that the Ramadan Guide is replete with numerous tourism, entertainment, and hospitality offerings, extending a warm welcome to all tourists, whether families or individuals.

During Ramadan, a variety of venues and locations across the kingdom will host entertaining events, including Marassi Galleria, Al Liwan, The Avenues, Souq Al Baraha, and Seef Mall-Seef District. Visitors will immerse themselves in a vibrant cultural display, with Gergaoon events at all municipalities ensuring that Ramadan nights are filled with joy and glamorous festivities.

Bahrain National Theatre will come alive with the “Manama Nights” event featuring musical performances and traditional games. Additional events of “Ramadan in Bahrain” include the “Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (Bahrain Breeders Show)” at Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federations, “Musagaf Evenings” in Manama Souq, “Roast Camp” at Budaiya Botanical Gardens, “Layali Chill” at Bahrain Bay, and “Ramadan Nights” at District 1 featuring Geragoon and traditional performances.

With exclusive offers, 23 hotels will provide Iftar and Suhoor experiences. These hotels include The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Raffles Al Areen Palace, Gulf Hotel Bahrain, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq, Movenpick, Hilton-Juffair, Intercontinental Regency, The Westin, Downtown Rotana, Le Meridien, Crown Plaza, Wyndham Grand Manama, The Merchant House, The Domain Hotel & Spa, The Grove, Dragon Resort, Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area, Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort, Golden Tulip, Majestic Arjaan by Rotana, and Swiss-Belhotel Seef. Visitors from across the globe are invited to participate in the vibrant Ramadan festivities in Bahrain, promising an enriching cultural experience and unforgettable memories.

(Source: Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority).