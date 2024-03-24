KUALA LUMPUR, 25 March 2024: Sabah promoted camping and outdoor experiences during the MATTA Fair, which was held in Kuala Lumpur from 22 to 24 March.

Hosted at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the event attracted close to 150,000 travel fans keen to source travel bargains and explore new destinations during the fair.

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister and Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board together with Julinus Jeffery Jimit, CEO of Sabah Tourism Board at the Sabah Booth during MATTA Fair KL.

Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Datuk Joniston Bangkuai highlighted the global trend of “healing trips”, with travellers increasingly seeking holistic adventure experiences alongside relaxation and fun.

“Sabah has embraced this trend by branding itself at the MATTA Fair as a healing destination focusing on camping. Sabah has a lot of avenues for camping destinations,” he explained.

“From Kadamaian, Kundasang, Kokol Hill, to the beaches in Kudat, and rural areas like the Rundum Highlands in Tenom, each location has its unique landscapes, views, and cultures, making Sabah a versatile destination that caters to all interests.

“What makes the experience more fulfilling is that most of these camping sites are empowered by community-based tourism. This clearly demonstrates the success of this initiative,” he remarked.

A total of 22 travel and tour agents from Sabah participated in the 54th edition of the MATTA Fair. The show is held biannually in March and September.

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister and Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board together with Josie Lai, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Permanent Secretary at the Sabah Booth during MATTA Fair KL.

Sabah Tourism Board led the Sabah zone with 10 booths, offering a travel rebate, ‘Token Rehat Minda’ worth up to MYR150 in a single receipt made from a purchased Sabah tour package. STB also invited Glamping_KK, a Sabah-based camping gear rental provider, to promote their offerings to potential visitors to Sabah. Local Sabah content creators and adventure enthusiasts, @sesat_in_Malaysia and @rosesabahlady, were also present to share their experience with visitors during the interactive Locco Ajak Borak session at the MATTA Fair.

Joniston added, “MATTA Fair is a significant domestic consumer travel fair in Malaysia, and we will continue to be actively present. STB will study the trend in the domestic market’s travel preferences to keep our destination exciting.”

STB Chief Executive Officer, Julinus Jeffery Jimit, was also present at the event.

For more information on Sabah visit: http://www.sabahtourism.com/