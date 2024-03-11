Avani arrives in Amsterdam

BANGKOK, 12 March 2024: Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group operating more than 540 hotels in 56 countries, is introducing Avani Hotels & Resorts to the Netherlands in Q2 of this year.

The rebranded 163-key Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam will provide a contemporary canal-side experience, blending Dutch art and history for business and leisure travellers.

Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam is centrally located in Amsterdam’s cultural hub, near landmarks like the Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum. Drawing inspiration from the Stedelijk Museum, the hotel’s design blends avant-garde aesthetics with rationalist architecture. Its sleek glass façade will be balanced by vibrant, playful interiors and complemented by high gloss finishes that pay homage to Amsterdam’s iconic canals. The bustling PC Hooftstraat shopping district and the De Pijp neighbourhood are within a five-minute stroll. Amsterdam Central Station is a 10-minute drive away.

The upcoming launch of Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam follows the recent expansion of the brand in Europe. Properties were added in Madrid, Milan and Venice last year, followed by the opening of Avani Frankfurt City Hotel at the start of 2024, in addition to the upcoming debut of the Avani brand in China. With a strong presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa, Avani’s expansion into new destinations continues in 2024, with plans to more than double its property count to almost 100 by the end of 2026.