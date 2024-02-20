Travellers ready to pay SAF fee

SINGAPORE, 21 February 2024: The sales curve for SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) is pointing upwards, with an increase of more than 200% on KLM flights to and from Nordic destinations, the airline reports this week.

Saying the trend “cannot be ignored”, KLM cautions that it still accounts for an incredibly small part of sales.

The Nordic increase in SAF supplement payments is on par with what KLM sees in the rest of the world. SAF is the fuel alternative available to reduce aviation’s climate impact. Electric aircraft and hydrogen are waiting around the corner, but initially, these will primarily be an option for shorter distances. However, one of the challenges with SAF is that it is significantly more expensive than fossil fuel.

It will inevitably become more expensive to fly as the entire industry changes to a more sustainable one. Currently, each ticket sold by KLM contains a 1% SAF surcharge.

A Novus survey that KLM commissioned in 2023 shows that most Nordic travellers want to contribute to a more sustainable flight but also find it difficult to make sustainable choices when booking a trip.

(Source: KLM)