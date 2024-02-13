PATA names new board members

BANGKOK, 14 February 2024: Thirteen institutions and companies will join the Pacific Asia Travel Association’s board following an election process that saw 30 candidates vying for the two-year appointments.

Earlier this week, PATA chair Peter Semone announced the result of the association’s internal elections for various categories represented on the board. Categories comprised Government and Destinations (four elected), Members at Large (six elected), PATA Chapters (one elected) and PATA Student Chapters (one elected). They will fill 13 board positions to be ratified by the association’s Annual General Meeting, held on the sidelines of the PATA Annual Summit in Macau, 15 to 17 May. The PATA board can have a maximum of 40 members who serve two-year terms. Currently, the board comprises 35 companies and institutions. The elections vote for companies or institutions, not individuals or company executives.

Photo credit: PATA. The annual Summit in Macau will ratify the appointment of 13 board members after the February elections.

“It gives me great pleasure to inform the PATA Community that we can confirm the results of the recently held board election. It is indeed encouraging to see the strong support from our members to elect strong leaders,” Semone commented.

On the board for two years

Government/Destination Category:

Sarawak Tourism Board, Malaysia;

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India;

Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), Thailand;

Thailand Conventions and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thailand.

Members at Large Category:

JTB Tourism Research & Consultancy Co;

Visa Worldwide;

Tripadvisor;

Jetwing Hotels;

Mastercard Asia;

Capilano University;

Wakayama University;

PATA Chapter Category:

PATA India Chapter.

PATA Student Chapter Category:

PATA Thailand Bangkok University Student Chapter.

Later this month, nominations will open to serve on the PATA Executive Board (EB) nominations, followed by elections in April. Semone clarified that all Executive Board members are elected, including the three officer positions of chair, vice chair and secretary/treasurer.

(Source: PATA)