E&O luxury train back on track

SINGAPORE, 13 February 2023: Launching in March, the Eastern and Oriental Express’ new Wild Malaysia itinerary includes an excursion to the Taman Negara National Park.

Guests can choose between three activities: an educational park tour to learn about the endangered Malayan Tigers, a wildlife photography class or an exploration of the rainforest’s ancient caves.

Following the introduction of a new itinerary and a refresh of the train’s interiors and cabins, the Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train, Southeast Asia, departed on 11 February on its first journey since its four-year pause, mainly due to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The iconic train’s 2024 trips begin in Singapore’s Woodlands station and take in destinations like Penang and Langkawi before returning to Singapore.

This May, a special Tiger Express journey designed with the train’s partner, ‘Save Wild Tigers’, aims to raise awareness of the conservation efforts to save the Malay Tiger from extinction, contributing to the fight against illegal poaching and habitat loss. The latest train itinerary includes the Wild Malaysia excursion, concluding with two nights at The Datai in Langkawi.

The revamped Eastern & Oriental Express rolls out with 15 cars, including eight sleeping carriages, two restaurants, a piano bar lounge car and an open-air observation car.

New in-cabin experience

Pullman, State, and Presidential cabins are air-conditioned. The Pullman cabins draw inspiration from Kuala Lumpur, featuring red and blue accents resembling the city’s skyline. The State cabins reflect Penang’s marine locale with a blue and green palette, and the Presidential Suites exude opulence with hues of gold and embroidered elements.