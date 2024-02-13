Mandira Abadi flicks the Hotel Switch

SINGAPORE, 14 February 2024: Trip Affiliates Network, a tech platform for the travel and hospitality sectors, has announced the successful integration of Mandira Abadi (MDA) Indonesia into Hotel Switch, TA Network’s open ecosystem facilitating instant global connectivities.

Headquartered in Indonesia, MDA has an extensive portfolio of hotel clients and a proven regional consumer base. This strategic partnership underscores the shared mission of both companies to simplify the travel business by seamlessly connecting suppliers and distributors with the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Photo credit: Trip Affiliates Network.

Mandira Travel managing director Justianus Rachmat said: “As we expand our international distribution network and drive direct bookings, our partnership with TA Network will significantly boost business volumes for clients and suppliers. This will enhance competitiveness in the B2B travel sector, and MDA looks forward to expanding its wholesale business through online travel channels connected via TA Network.”

This collaboration aligns with TA Network’s strategy to deliver innovative solutions for major clients seeking to deploy high-performance technology. The company attributes its success to the strength of TA Network’s dedicated team and a comprehensive technology approach.

Trip Affiliates Network managing partner Josef Foo emphasised the significance of the collaboration with MDA: “Collaborating with MDA marks a pivotal moment in our vision to build upon the successes achieved by both companies in the tourism domain. This partnership establishes TA Network as an innovator in travel tech solutions, expanding our product suite. This collaboration solidifies our presence in Indonesia, a key market region, and reinforces our leadership in the travel tech space.”

TA Network’s turnkey solutions and connectivities unite leading travel wholesalers, operators, and destination management companies across the Asia Pacific into a single open travel ecosystem. With a focus on customer value, direct supplier contracting, and real-time connections, TA Network enhances inventory management and offers software integration services.

This platform empowers partners and service providers to expand sales channels and partnerships more flexibly and proactively. TA Network’s platform is designed to leverage technology solutions adopted by hotels and wholesale agents, facilitating direct connectivity and automating inventory management processes, thereby eliminating issues associated with allotments due to potential human errors in manually maintaining hotel contracts.

About Mandira Abadi

Established in 2001, MDA is the leading B2B wholesaler in Indonesia, catering to both individual & corporate clients and engaged in hotel reservation services.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) provides FIT/group inbound & outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers & hotels.