Trip.Com signs MOU with Vietjet

SINGAPORE, 18 January 2024: Global travel service provider Trip.com Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vietjet Air to make travel easier for travellers to search and book other travel services when visiting the airline’s website.

To achieve that ambitious goal, Trip.com Group will launch a suite of travel products on Vietjet’s website, powering hotel bookings, airport transfers, attractions, and activities. It will also provide Vietjet with the latest technologies, such as the virtual Interline solution, to broaden Vietjet’s global network footprint.

Yudong Tan (right), chief executive officer, Flights, Trip.com Group, and Dinh Viet Phuong chief executive officer, Vietjet Air, signed the MOU.

The data integration initiative will enable customers to benefit from both parties’ loyalty programmes. Members of Vietjet SkyJoy and Trip.com Rewards can accumulate reward points to exchange for gifts, flight tickets, and other incentives from a plethora of third-party products and services.

Trip.com Group chief executive officer flights Yudong Tan said: “We are delighted to partner with Vietjet Air, a leading low-cost airline, to offer travellers seamless experiences when planning and booking their trips with a comprehensive range of travel products and deals. We have worked with Vietjet before on successful campaigns to promote Vietnam as a destination of choice for travellers, and we believe our mutual commitment to prioritising customer satisfaction is a testament to both companies’ customer centricity. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Vietjet Air.”

Airfare promotion

To celebrate the milestone, Vietjet and Trip.com Group offer travellers a special promotion of up to 50% off airfares until 22 January 2024, which applies to Vietjet’s entire flight network.

Customers can book Vietjet flights on Trip.com, www.vietjetair.com, or the Vietjet Air mobile app to unlock a 50% discount on fares by entering the code TR24150. A 20% discount applies with the code TR24120, and 10% off with the code TR24110*. The promotion is valid for flights from 30 March to 31 October 2024.

Vietnam’s booking trends

Bookings on Trip.com Group’s platforms last year for Vietnam-related products almost tripled (299.7%) year-on-year (YoY). Arrivals in Vietnam last year also increased similarly, with full-year numbers showing robust 344.2% growth. There has also been a similar appetite for outbound travel from Vietnam, with outbound bookings in 2023 growing 213.2% YoY.

(*) Exclusive of taxes and fees. Other terms and conditions applied.

(#) Exclusive of public holidays and peak seasons.