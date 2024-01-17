AirAsia expands flights to India

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 January 2024: AirAsia confirms this week it will launch a new route on 1 May 2024, connecting Kuala Lumpur with India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City — Ahmedabad — with four weekly flights.

This new route will add to the airline’s rapidly growing connectivity to India, marking AirAsia’s 11th route to the country and third in 2024 alone. This will also serve as AirAsia’s first air link to the state of Gujarat from Malaysia, further cementing its foothold in South Asia.

Also known as Amdavad, the city of Ahmedabad is credited with being one of India’s largest cotton textile hubs. But it is equally famous for its serene lakes, quaint temples, and centuries-old mosques. History buffs visit the city to study its ancient architecture, which dates back to the 15th century under the rule of Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Ahmedabad is not shy of tourist hotspots and boasts some of the best street food in the world, in addition to being at the forefront of some of the country’s most sought-after jewellery.

To celebrate this milestone, AirAsia sells a one-off promotional fare for those wishing to explore Ahmedabad. Fly from only MYR209* from Kuala Lumpur and from just INR7,999* from Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur if you book from now until 28 January 2024. Travel will be valid from 1 May 2024 until 19 March 2025 for bookings made on the AirAsia Superapp or on the website.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce yet another venture of AirAsia into Incredible India to the beautiful Ahmedabad ‒ with many more to follow suit ‒ as we continue to celebrate the commendable initiative by the Malaysian government for the visa-free entry into Malaysia for Indian nationals.”

AirAsia operates a robust network of routes directly from Kuala Lumpur to India to northern and southern cities — Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata via its short-haul airline AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK).

The medium-haul affiliate airline AirAsia X (flight code D7) flies to Delhi and Amritsar.

In February 2024, AirAsia will be commencing flights to Thiruvananthapuram in the southern state of Kerala, making it the second direct route to the state after Kochi, followed by Jaipur in April and Ahmedabad in May.

*Promotional all-in fares quoted are for one-way travel, including taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge, and other relevant fees.