TG files to fly to Kochi India

BANGKOK, 18 January 2024: Thai Airways has filed an application with India’s civil aviation authorities to fly a new route from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Kochi in southwest Kerala state starting this April.

The airline is scheduling three weekly flights on the route departing Bangkok late at night on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and arriving in Kochi shortly after midnight. It will assign an A320-200 with a single economy class configuration to the route. The first flight is scheduled for 2 April at the start of the airline’s summer timetable (31 March to 31 October 2024).

TG347 will depart Bangkok at 2140 and arrive in Kochi at 0025 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

TG348 will depart Kochi (COK) at 0135 and arrive in Bangkok (BKK) at 0735 on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flights are filed in provisional timetable information distributed by OAG, but flights are not open for bookings on either the airline’s website or independent booking websites such as Trip.com.

Thai AirAsia is the only airline offering a direct route operating between Bangkok (based in Don Mueang Airport (DMK) and Kochi in India. Daily flights depart Bangkok at 2020 and arrive in Kochi at 2250.

Kochi will be the eighth destination that Thai Airways serves in India. It’s an important port city in southwest India located on the Lakshadweep Sea coast and the most populous city in Kerala state. Also known as Cochin, the city is vibrant, with a rich history and diverse attractions.

Kochi’s top attractions

Fort Kochi: Explore the charming old town with its colourful heritage buildings, colonial bungalows, and diverse houses of worship like the Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica and Paradesi Synagogue.

Mattancherry Palace: Immerse yourself in the history of the Kochi Rajas at this 16th-century palace showcasing murals, royal artefacts, and exhibits on Kerala’s cultural heritage.

Kerala Folklore Museum: Delve into the rich traditions and art forms of Kerala through exhibits on tribal life, temple rituals, performing arts, and everyday objects.

Cherai Beach: Relax on the pristine golden sands of Cherai Beach, enjoy water sports like kayaking and surfing, or take a stroll along the palm-fringed coast.

Kerala Kathakali Centre: Witness the mesmerising performance of Kathakali, a traditional Kerala dance form known for its elaborate costumes, vibrant makeup, and expressive storytelling.

David Hall Gallery & Cafe: Immerse yourself in the contemporary art scene of Kochi at this vibrant gallery and cafe showcasing works by local and international artists.