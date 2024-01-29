THE RIG takes shape in Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2024: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced at the weekend details of a masterplan for a project branded THE RIG that PIF claims will redefine adventure tourism.

When finished (opening date still pending), THE RIG will become a world-first adventure tourism destination built on an offshore platform in the Arabian Gulf.

The project is part of a wider strategy in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to grow tourism to “contribute to employment opportunities and diversify the economy.”

THE RIG, inspired by the design of offshore oil platforms, will deliver a one-of-a-kind hospitality and adventure experience spanning a gross floor area of over 300,000 sqm located 40 km from the coastline, near Al Juraid Island and Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf.

According to the masterplan, it targets over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032, appealing to a wide range of domestic, regional and international audiences, including adrenaline seekers, explorers, balanced holidaymakers, and relaxation seekers.

It will include three hotels totalling 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, an extreme sports and adventure park, a world-class marina, and an arena with a capacity of 6,000 people. Damman is the gateway city where helicopters will transfer guests to the TH RIG in 20 minutes.

The project will be developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC) under the direction of its CEO, Raed N Bakhrji, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and a passion for the future of adventure tourism.

For additional information on the project visit: www.THERIG.sa.

Check out the video https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2320497/THE_RIG_Masterplan.mp4

(Source: THE RIG)