Hilton names VP Luxury Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, 29 January 2024: Hilton has appointed Candice D’Cruz as its Asia Pacific vice president of luxury brands.

Based in Singapore, she will lead Hilton’s award-winning luxury brands, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts, across Asia Pacific.

“Candice is a respected leader with a proven track record of delivering exceptional luxury experiences,” said Hilton’s brand management, Asia Pacific senior vice president Alexandra Jaritz. “With Asia Pacific contributing to almost 50% of Hilton’s global luxury pipeline, I am confident that Candice’s strategic guidance and profound understanding of the industry make her the perfect fit to lead the charge.”

With over two decades of experience, she joins Hilton from Marriott International, where she most recently served as vice president of luxury brand management and marketing for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.