Travel searches surged in early January

SINGAPORE, 19 January 2024: Skyscanner’s latest data reveals an increase in airline and hospitality searches across the board for the peak holiday season up to 9 January in four Asia Pacific country markets.

When comparing searches from 26 December 2023 to 9 January 2023 versus from 26 December 2023 to 9 January 2024, the following countries with strong outbound travel markets registered substantial increases in travel-related searches:

· Singapore: 13% increase in searches;

· South Korea: 42% increase in searches;

· India: Increase of 39% increase in searches;

· Australia: 8% increase in searches.

Comparisons of redirects* recorded from 2 to 8 January 2023 with 1 to 7 January 2024:

· Singapore: 24% increase in redirects;

· South Korea: 17% increase in redirects;

· Australia: 28% increase in redirects.

The Skyscanner search tab ‘Everywhere’ was also the most-searched ‘destination’ on Skyscanner in 2023. It’s a valuable feature on Skyscanner that allows users to see all possible destination cities within a specific travel timeframe, with flights ordered by lowest to highest price around the world from your chosen departure airport.

The top destinations so far in January 2024 based on Skyscanner’s top search destinations data (up to 9 January 2024) by travellers resident in Singapore, South Korea, India, and Australia are:

Skyscanner vice president strategic relations and development Hugh Aitken commented: “January is the peak booking time for many travellers, and across Skyscanner platforms, we are seeing record-breaking numbers as we start the year.

“It’s clear that travellers are searching for inspiration and booking ahead for leisure and VFR travel. Airlines and destinations will need to compete for this demand, and we already see seat sales being put into the market to this effect. For example, we’ve seen numerous flash sales organised by airlines, such as Jeju Air, HK Express, and Eastar Jet.”

*Redirecting is when one URL points to a new destination. We use them when content is outdated or unpublished and archived, giving users a place to go instead of landing on a 404 page.