Cross Hotels & Resorts arrive in Bali

BALI, Indonesia, 17 January 2024: Cross Hotels & Resorts signed a double agreement this week with PT Sunset Studio One, a subsidiary of PT Bhuwanatala Indah Permai Tbk (BIP Group), to launch the chic Cross Vibe brand in Indonesia.

Cross Hotels & Resorts secures its footing in Indonesia by launching the trendy Cross Vibe brand. It starts with the debut of Cross Vibe Paasha Atelier Bali Kuta. The 175-key Cross Vibe Paasha Atelier Bali Kuta is located on Jalan Raya Kuta, a 10-minute drive from Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Accommodation options at Cross Vibe Paasha Atelier Bali Kuta include superior pool view, duplex, junior suite, deluxe pool, and deluxe pool suites. The low-rise property also features an all-day international restaurant, a swimming pool, a day spa, and a gym.

With three hotels already operational in Thailand’s gateway cities of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya, Cross Vibe is expanding its portfolio with its latest addition to Kuta in Bali.

Cross Hotels & Resorts current portfolio includes 28 hotels under six distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Cross Collection and Kaura — across four countries: Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and Vietnam.