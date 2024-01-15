Saudia on the top 10 OTP chart

JEDDAH, 16 January 2024: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked 9th among global airlines in the On-Time Performance for the year 2023, according to the annual report by the independent aviation monitoring website Cirium.

This follows outstanding performances throughout 2023, in which Saudia has secured a place in the top 10 for six consecutive months.

Saudi Arabia’s exceptional performance in the global OTP rankings is driven by the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives, which aim to turn Saudi Arabia into a leader in the global industry by enhancing the customer experience.

The strategy aligns with Saudi Arabia’s expansion goals, targeting 150 million visitors by 2030. (According to the Middle East Economy online news, the 2030 target for Saudi Arabia’s total annual tourist trips, including domestic and international travellers, was revised upward to 150 million from the initial goal of 100 million.)

Saudia Group has played a significant role in improving operational efficiency and securing its global position by continuously ranking as one of the top-performing airlines. The integration of digital systems has been a key driver in enhancing this outstanding performance, coupled with the strategic development of King Abdulaziz International Airport, positioning it as a pivotal hub. Furthermore, it reflects the dedicated efforts of the Saudia Flight Operations Centre, housing the largest Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) in the Middle East, enabling the airline to achieve global records in flight punctuality.

Saudia has invested heavily in upgrading its aircraft and operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves a global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia. Adding new aircraft to its fleet has significantly contributed to this major achievement, reflecting Saudia’s commitment to contribute to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

The OTP 2023 top 10 airlines

Graphic: Cirium OTP Review

For more news on OTP from Cirium visit https://www.cirium.com/thoughtcloud/most-on-time-airlines-airports-of-2023-unveiled-by-cirium/