Fare deals on flights to Asia

SYDNEY, 17 January 2024: AirAsia X welcomes 2024 with a two-week super sale featuring low fares on sale from Australia to Asian destinations, starting from as low as AUD135.

The first sale commenced on 15 January and runs until 21 January, followed by a second low-fare sale from 22 to 28 January 2024 for a travel period from 15 January to 16 June 2024.

The travel deals apply on routes from Australia to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Korea, China and Taiwan.

The airline’s fare offers apply to FlyThru services, connecting passengers to key destinations in Malaysia and Thailand to many popular destinations.

Bookings can be made through the AirAsia super app or website with additional offers on hotels and airport transfers.

Fares are on sale

Booking period from 15 to 21 January 2024:

AirAsia X (AAX flight code D7)

Melbourne – Kuala Lumpur from AUD256*

Sydney – Kuala Lumpur from AUD255*

Gold Coast – Kuala Lumpur from AUD242*

Perth – Kuala Lumpur from AUD172*

Thai AirAsia X (TAAX flight code XJ)

Sydney – Bangkok from AUD295*

Premium Flatbeds on sale on AAX and TAAX starting from AUD609*

AirAsia Malaysia (AK)

Kuala Lumpur – Perth from AUD269*

Indonesia AirAsia (IAA flight code QZ)

Perth – Jakarta from AUD135*

Perth – Bali from AUD142*

A second low-fare sale on fares to and from Australia commences from 22 January to 28 January 2024.

*Fares listed are all-inclusive, including base fare and all taxes and charges.