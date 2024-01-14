BANGKOK, 15 January 2024: Emirates has announced an exciting new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai this winter that offers free tickets to Dubai’s biggest attractions.

Starting from 12 January, people who have bought flights to Dubai or add a stopover in Dubai of eight hours or more can enjoy free tickets to the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure.

The Museum of the Future is the newest jewel in the Dubai skyline, where you’ll be transported into the world 50 years from now. Furthermore, you can cool off on the slides and rides at Atlantis Aquaventure, the world’s largest waterpark.

This special offer is valid on tickets bought between 12 January to 1 February 2024 for travel between 15 January and 31 March 2024. The offer is available in all cabins, and bookings made on emirates.com, Emirates call centre, Emirates ticketing office or via travel agents can be redeemed at least 96 hours before you travel.

Experience more of Dubai with Emirates

From soaking up the sun on beautiful beaches, shopping at Dubai Mall, enjoying the views from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa to dining at incredible restaurants in Dubai, why not make Dubai your next winter sun holiday? Other Emirates benefits include:

My Emirates Pass: Take advantage of hundreds more offers in Dubai and the UAE thanks to My Emirates Pass. Available until 31 March 2024, just show your Emirates boarding pass at participating restaurants, spas, activities and more to access exclusive offers and discounts. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass. Create your Dubai Experience: Pack more into your visit with Dubai Experience. Customers can browse, create, and book their own customised itineraries, including flights, hotel stays, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE. Emirates Skywards Partners: There’s more to enjoy as a member of the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme. You can earn Skywards Miles on everyday spending at retail outlets in the UAE with the Skywards Everyday app. Spend your Miles on flights and upgrades, or get tickets for concerts and sports events through Skywards Exclusives. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/english/skywards/.

Emirates currently operates 35 weekly flights from Bangkok to Dubai and 14 from Phuket to Dubai. For more information, visit emirates.com.