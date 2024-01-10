Sabre and IAG expand partnership

SINGAPORE, 11 January 2024: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider to the global travel industry, has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with International Airlines Group (IAG).

The agreement will allow Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies to sell traditional EDIFACT content and enjoy competitive access to NDC offers from British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling — including Additional Price Points and ancillaries – through the Sabre travel marketplace globally.

This enhanced content will provide travel agencies with a wider range of options to compare. Travellers will benefit from an improved experience with more choice and transparency. Sabre and IAG’s airlines will communicate as NDC content is rolled out to Sabre-connected travel agencies on a carrier-by-carrier basis.

The agreement between Sabre and IAG underscores the industry’s shift towards modern travel retailing, where airlines can differentiate their offerings and provide more personalised experiences to travellers.

“The travel industry is entering a new era of personalised retailing that will bring better experiences for travellers and new revenue opportunities for airlines and travel agencies,” said Sabre Travel Solutions chief commercial officer Roshan Mendis. “It’s fantastic to work with a strong, forward-thinking partner like IAG that is just as committed as we are to driving the industry forward.”