Explore trending cycle destinations

SINGAPORE, 11 January 2024: New research from Explore Worldwide analyses global search data to reveal this year’s top trending destinations for bike tours

Asian cities, including Taipei and Phnom Penh, emerge as the new hot spots for two-wheel tours. Taiwan, Albania and Samoa are the countries that have seen the biggest jump in interest for bike tours.

Adventure travel company Explore Worldwide has revealed this year’s trending destinations for bike tours worldwide in its new Learn To Ride Report.

Based on Google search data from the last two years, Explore’s research has identified the destinations experiencing the most significant increase in online searches compared to the previous year. The study also reveals the countries that are surging in popularity among those itching to see the world on two wheels.

These are the emerging hot spots for bike tours worldwide, from urban bike meccas to serene countryside escapes.

The World’s Top Trending Bike Tour Destinations

1. Taipei, Taiwan: Taipei, soaring to the top with an astonishing 946% surge in biking interest, is a cyclist’s paradise. The city intertwines modern urban landscapes with tranquil bike paths. Cyclists can explore the vibrant street life, pedal along the picturesque Tamsui River, or challenge themselves on this dynamic city’s hilly terrains.

2. Phnom Penh, Cambodia: Phnom Penh, experiencing an 816% leap in biking enthusiasm, offers an immersive experience into Cambodia’s heart. Bike tours here are not just about the ride; they’re a journey through history and culture. From the bustling city corners to the serene outskirts, each pedal brings a unique story.

3. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: With a nearly 700% jump in interest, Ho Chi Minh City has become a top cycling destination. The city’s energy is palpable as cyclists weave through the lively streets, exploring hidden gems and famous landmarks. The surrounding countryside offers a peaceful contrast, with scenic routes through rice paddies and traditional villages.

4. Auckland, New Zealand: Auckland’s 557% increase in biking searches mirrors its diverse landscapes, perfect for every cycling enthusiast. The city’s unique geography allows for breathtaking coastal rides, urban adventures, and encounters with lush green parks, making every biking tour in Auckland an unforgettable experience.

5. Khao Lak, Thailand: With a 533% surge in cycling interest, Khao Lak is Thailand’s hidden jewel for cyclists. The region’s stunning natural beauty, from its pristine beaches to its lush jungles, is best explored on two wheels. Biking in Khao Lak is more than a tour; it’s a tranquil escape into nature’s finest tropical scenes.

As well as looking at trending bike tour cities and regions, Explore Worldwide’s new report also reveals the countries across the globe that are proving popular with cycling travellers this year.

Top Trending Countries For Bike Tours

1. Taiwan: Topping the list once again, this time with a remarkable 153% surge in interest, Taiwan has become a haven for bike enthusiasts. Cyclists can explore the bustling streets of Taipei, ride along the picturesque Sun Moon Lake, or embark on the famous East Coast route, showcasing Taiwan’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

2. Albania: With a 127% increase in biking interest, Albania’s routes wind through ancient ruins, Ottoman architecture, and a serene coastline. Cycling tours in Albania often include the breathtaking Albanian Riviera, offering a unique opportunity to experience the country’s unspoiled natural beauty.

3. Samoa: Experiencing a 121% jump in popularity, Samoa’s cycling tours offer serene, less-travelled roads through rain forests, traditional villages, and stunning beaches, making Samoa an ideal destination for those seeking a tranquil biking experience.

4. Japan: In Japan, cyclists can explore ancient temples, lush rice fields, and bustling cities like Tokyo and Kyoto. The Shimanami Kaido route, connecting the islands of the Seto Inland Sea, is a highlight for many cyclists.

5. Vietnam: Vietnam, witnessing an 85% increase in bike tour searches, offers an exhilarating mix of urban and rural landscapes. From the vibrant streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which appear among the top ten trending locations for bike tours globally, to the serene rice paddies of the Mekong Delta, Vietnam’s cycling routes are as diverse as its cultural tapestry.

Other countries garnering cyclists’ interest are Mongolia, Panama and Croatia. Whether it’s the crystal-clear waters and historic towns of the Dalmatian Coast or the tranquil villages and Buddhist temples of Laos, it’s clear there is no shortage of appetite for bike tours in exotic destinations.

Explore managing director Michael Edwards adds: “Our latest research on the world’s top trending bike tour destinations proves that when it comes to travel preferences, there’s a real appetite for a deeper, more immersive approach to travel.

“Cycling is a powerful medium to connect, understand and appreciate your destination’s environment and physical landscape. This shift towards biking adventures shows how travellers seek to step off the beaten paths and immerse themselves in local habitats, proven by the surge in interest for cities like Taipei, Phnom Penh, and Ho Chi Minh City, which easily blend the thrill of exploration with the joy of biking.”

The full findings and further information on the trending bike tour destinations can be found in Explore Worldwide’s Learn To Ride Report.