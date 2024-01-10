IndiGo opens Delhi-Ayodhya link

SINGAPORE, 11 January 2024: IndiGo has commenced scheduled flights between the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, India’s capital.

The airline now serves the route with a daily flight effective 10 January, following an inaugural flight for VIPs on 6 January.

Photo credit: Airbus.

IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are delighted to commence operations between Delhi and Ayodhya, the 86th domestic destination and the 118th overall destination in the 6E network. We also look forward to connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai to this sacred city in the coming weeks.”

The fabled city of Ayodhya holds immense religious, cultural, and historical importance for travellers and worshippers from across the globe.

Ayodhya boasts a rich history and diverse attractions, appealing to pilgrims, history buffs, and cultural enthusiasts alike. Here are some of the main tourist attractions you shouldn’t miss.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi: The most revered site in Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. The ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir temple draws pilgrimage and cultural interest.

Hanuman Garhi: This temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, Rama’s loyal devotee. It offers panoramic city views and houses an ancient idol.

Kanak Bhavan: A beautiful temple featuring intricate gold leaf work dedicated to Sita, Lord Rama’s consort.

Nageshwarnath Temple: An ancient Shiva temple believed to be over 5000 years old, with historical and mythological significance.

Raja Mandir: An imposing fort overlooking the Saryu River, showcasing Mughal and Rajput architectural styles.

Ram Katha Park: A serene park depicting scenes from Ramayana through sculptures and interactive exhibits, ideal for families.

Tulsi Smarak Bhawan: A museum dedicated to the poet Tulsidas, who composed the epic Ramayana, offering insights into his life and work.

Gulab Bari: A picturesque rose garden known for its fragrance and serene ambience, perfect for a relaxing stroll.

Saryu River: Take a boat ride or dip in the holy Saryu River, a significant part of Hindu mythology and associated with purification rituals.

Ghats: The ghats along the Saryu River offer scenic views, vibrant temple rituals, and a glimpse into local life.

Choti Chawni: Explore this serene ashram complex with vibrant gardens and temples, providing a peaceful escape from the city bustle.

Local markets: Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Ayodhya’s lively markets, finding traditional handicrafts, souvenirs, and delicious street food.