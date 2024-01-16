Regent Seven Seas names CSO

SINGAPORE, 17 January 2024: Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced this week the appointment of Steve Odell as the cruise line’s chief sales officer.

Odell will be responsible for maximising opportunities across all booking distribution channels and deepening valued travel partner relationships. In his new role, Odell will report directly to Regent Seven Seas Cruises president Andrea DeMarco.

Odell rejoins Regent, having previously worked for Regent as senior vice president and managing director of the Asia Pacific region for seven years.

A cruise industry veteran with over 35 years of experience, Odell joined Regent in October 2015 to spearhead the launch of the company’s Asia Pacific business across all three Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands. In 2019, Odell transitioned to focus on the company’s expansion in the Asia Pacific market, focusing solely on Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.