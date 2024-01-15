Sabre names MD India and South Asia

SINGAPORE, 16 January 2024: Sabre Corporation, a technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced this week the appointment of Samual Machado as managing director to oversee Sabre’s agency business across India and South Asia.

Machado returns to Sabre, having worked at Sabre Hospitality Solutions in 2011 as head of account management in India before moving to Singapore to drive sales for the Asia Pacific region.

He began his career in travel and hospitality with renowned brands such as Jet Airways and Starwood Hotels & Resorts, now part of Marriott International.

“We’re delighted that Sam is re-joining our Sabre family,” said Sabre Corporation’s vice president of travel solutions, agency sales, Asia Pacific Brett Thorstad. “India is one of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets and customers. We’re paving the way for accelerated growth across India and South Asia. Sam’s strategic vision and relentless focus on customer success and innovative technology solutions will differentiate Sabre in the marketplace.”