Genting Dream refines cruise timings

SINGAPORE, 18 January 2024: Resorts World Cruises launches its new season with cruise itineraries starting 5 May 2024 to 13 April 2025 and offering more shore excursion time.

The latest season will introduce a new schedule with the group’s ship, Genting Dream, sailing from Singapore three times a week.

Cruise options — Singapore

Two-night Weekend Getaway cruises depart every Friday.

Two-night Kuala Lumpur* cruises sail every Sunday.

Three-night Phuket Cruises or Penang-Kuala Lumpur* cruises every alternate Tuesday.

Arrival and departure schedules at each port change to improve on-shore time for guests to enjoy local attractions and activities.

Cruise options — Kuala Lumpur

Cruises originating in Kuala Lumpur* are also bookable every fortnight.

Three-night Singapore-Penang cruises depart Mondays, and the four-night Singapore cruises depart Thursdays.

With regular weekly cruises from Singapore to Malaysia, vacationers can visit two of the country’s destinations — Kuala Lumpur and Penang, the latter renowned for its diverse food, colourful festivals, rich traditions and contrasting modern and old architecture.

Genting Dream cruise packages offer attractive benefits that are inclusive of complimentary

Genting Dream features 35 restaurants and bars spread across 18 decks, an impressive 999-seat theatre, a water park at sea with a pool, and six thrilling waterslides.

*Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang)