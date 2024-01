DUBAI UAE, 22 January 2024: Emirates is celebrating the new year and the imminent arrival of its new fleet of Airbus A350s with a global cabin crew recruitment drive with a difference.

The 5,000 new joiners will ensure the airline’s commitment to offering the world’s best inflight experience maintains a steady course.

The recruitment drive is designed primarily for those who will soon or have recently stepped into the world of work. The airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their résumés, those with a year or so of hospitality or customer service experience, and individuals keen to embark on an exciting career travelling the globe. The recruits will be a part of the world’s largest international airline and one of the most iconic brands; plus, they will learn hospitality and life skills from the best trainers in the business.

What’s more, they will travel the world across more than 140 cities in 76 countries and enjoy the entire gamut of benefits working as Emirates’ cabin crew. Click here for the eligibility criteria.

Recruitment drive

In 2024, Emirates’ recruitment team will host open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents, reflecting the span of the airline’s network and the diversity of its cabin crew team while flying the flag for living and working in dynamic Dubai.

In 2023, Emirates hired a staggering 8,000 cabin crew and held recruitment events in 353 cities as the airline ramped up its services during the pandemic. In August 2023, the airline’s cabin crew numbers crossed the 20,000 milestone and are now 21,500 strong.

Fleet and network expansion

The new cabin crew recruitment drive comes as Emirates begins to take delivery of its eagerly anticipated A350s from mid-year and the Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2025. The airline has 65 A350s and a mix of 205 777-9s and 777-8s in its order book. The new aircraft will expand the airline’s reach and provide flexibility to add new routes to its network.

Training and life skills

All new cabin crew recruits undergo an intense eight weeks of training in delivering the highest standards of hospitality, safety and service that Emirates’ customers have come to expect over the years. Trained in Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai, cabin crew learn invaluable transferable skills that include a knack for communication, initiative and leadership qualities. They develop the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team, focusing on staying mentally strong and calm under pressure, becoming bastions of hospitality, providing exceptional service, and acting as ambassadors for an iconic brand. Cabin crew also have access to the latest training programmes and LinkedIn courses.

Cabin crew community

Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew team hails from more than 140 nationalities and speaks 130 languages, so customers can always expect to converse with a warm, friendly voice in their language. Crew form lifelong friendships and close-knit bonds within the community, fostering better teamwork, a common sense of purpose and a shared service philosophy.

Cabin crew members experience excellent career progression, including upgrading to higher cabin classes and becoming cabin supervisors, pursers, or trainers. Today, the airline has 1,180 pursers who have climbed the career ladder after completing exacting training and assessments. The crew also have the opportunity to apply for internal vacancies throughout the Emirates Group.

The cabin crew’s life

Emirates’ cabin crew lead a cosmopolitan lifestyle in vibrant Dubai, living with 200 nationalities in a city renowned for its hotels, restaurants, food scene, leisure activities, and being one of the safest in the world.

Emirates’ cabin crew enjoy a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stays and layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, excellent medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services and other benefits. Friends and family enjoy deeply discounted flight tickets, and travelling with their loved ones creates lasting memories for the crew.

For aspiring cabin crew, the opportunity to join Emirates is one click or one open day away. Check out www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew regularly for details and open-day schedules in your city or country.