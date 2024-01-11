Carnival brings back commission incentives

SINGAPORE, 12 January 2024: Carnival Cruise Line announced the return of its AMP Up Commission Challenge this week, empowering travel advisors to increase commission rates up to 15% throughout 2024 based on bookings made through 31 March 2024.

But the scheme that increases the commission rate for bookings made between 1 April and 31 August (based on meeting first-quarter performance targets) applies only to US, Canada and Puerto Rico travel agencies.

“As we step into 2024, our travel agency partners are already on a trajectory of success. The AMP Up Challenge is designed as a catalyst to push that momentum even further, as it enables agents to harness their agency’s sales and proactively rise to higher commission tiers,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “Since it’s Wave season, we encourage agents to seize the opportunity and enjoy the benefits for the rest of the year.”

Participating agencies must meet sales targets during the Wave booking period, January to March 2024, to qualify for higher commission levels between 11 and 15%. The higher commissions will be applied to bookings from 1 April 1 to 31 December 2024.

To participate, travel advisors must register during the opt-in period until Wednesday, 31 January 2024. The program is open to US, Puerto Rico and Canada agencies that currently qualify for 11 to 15% commissions.