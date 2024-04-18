Oceania Cruises sells 2025-2026 sailings

SINGAPORE, 19 April 2024: Oceania Cruises is promoting its 2025-2026 Tropics and Exotics Collection, available for preview online and open for sale on 18 April 2024.

The new collection includes 135 itineraries that span 329 ports and visit five continents on voyages ranging from seven to 180 days, including Vista’s debut Around The World Voyage.

More than 90 sailings feature overnight stays, allowing guests to immerse themselves in ports of call as diverse as Panama City, Bali, and Melbourne, plus new overnight destinations including Willemstad, Curacao; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Port Louis, Mauritius.

Travellers seeking to explore more of the world can choose from 40 Grand Voyages that afford epic journeys across distinct regions and multiple continents. These Grand Voyages explore the wonders of Asia, the stunning topography of the Oceania region, vibrant African cities, tropical Caribbean island retreats, and South America’s dramatic terrain.

Visitors wanting to focus on a specific region of the world choose itineraries to discover the South American continent’s dramatic landscapes, make exotic visits to Japan and Southeast Asia, and have adventures through Australia and New Zealand.

2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection Highlights — Asia and Oceania

Asia Odysseys: Experience Asia’s unique icons, cultural traditions and incredible landscapes with a broader array of sailings in the region than ever before. Regatta focuses on Japan and Southeast Asia, many with multiple overnight stays ranging from 12 to 16 days, while Riviera offers five additional voyages in these regions. Sirena’s exotic lineup of 10- to 24-day sailings explores the diverse locales of Southeast Asia and Japan, with select voyages featuring India and China.

Oceania Discoveries: Riviera’s 14 to 22-day sailings in the Oceania region bring to life the spectacular topography, remote islands, and isolated beauty of Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. The finale is an adventurous Bering Sea crossing to Alaska.

Vista’s First Around the World Journey: Experience an Oceania Cruises first as Vista becomes the ultimate home at sea for an epic 2026 sojourn that explores South America for nearly six weeks before discovering jewels across Australia, the South Pacific and Southeast Asia, continuing onwards to spend a memorable month in Europe.