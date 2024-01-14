Vistara ramps up flights to Paris

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2024: Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will start five weekly flights between Mumbai and Paris (CDG), effective 28 March 2024.

The new long-haul route is in addition to Vistara’s five weekly flights between Delhi and Paris, launched in November 2021. This will be Vistara’s third long-haul route to European destinations originating from its Mumbai hub. The other two routes serve London and Frankfurt.

Vistara will deploy a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Mumbai-Paris route, offering a three-class configuration. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “We are delighted to announce direct connectivity between Mumbai and Paris, our sixth route to Europe. The addition of this much-awaited connection is in line with our strategy to position Mumbai as a vital hub for international travel.”

The Paris direct flights launch with return fares starting at INR 49999 all-in.

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited)

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).