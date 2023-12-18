Vistara grows Middle East network

GURUGRAM India, 19 December 2023: Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, inaugurated four direct weekly flights between Mumbai and Doha on 15 December.

The inaugural flight, using an A321neo aircraft, departed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, at 1845 on 15 December 2023 and arrived at Hamad International Airport, Doha, at 2030.

With a consistent surge in demand for travel between India and the Middle East, Vistara is focussing on expanding its presence in the region. The airline already offers direct flights to five destinations in the Middle East, namely Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Dubai, Jeddah and Muscat.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “Based on the response to Vistara’s Middle Eastern routes, we are confident that the launch of operations to Doha will further strengthen our footprint in the region. Doha – an essential commercial hub and home to a large Indian diaspora – is Vistara’s 50th destination and the sixth in the Middle East. We are excited to bring the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia to Doha with direct connectivity from Mumbai.”

About Vistara

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).