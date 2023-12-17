KUCHING, 18 December 2023: Visitors to Sarawak can enjoy a free city walking tour with guides who know the city like the back of their hand.

Kuching’s free walking tour is a fascinating way to explore the city centre and waterfront of this compact riverside city packed with heritage and cultural attractions hidden away in quaint lanes right in the heart of the city.

Free guided walkabout in Kuching’s heritage district

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) highlights the walking tour on its Facebook page, ‘Sarawak Travel, Malaysia, Borneo, ‘ inviting visitors to dive into Kuching’s rich history and vibrant culture by joining the city’s Kuching Free Walking Tour.

Paradesa Borneo organises the tour, which is led by expert guides and for 90 minutes explores the nooks and crannies of the heritage heart of Kuching. It starts with the city’s famous waterfront and then embarks on a jaunt around the historical quarters of old bazaars.

Walking rather than sitting in a taxi or tour bus allows you to gain a new perspective and insights that reveal local secrets as you mingle with residents in cool neighbourhood spots.

The free tour departs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1600. The meeting point is the office of Paradesa Borneo.

Group size is limited to 12 persons. It requires a level of fitness to walk unaided on a tour that takes 90 minutes.

You will need to book your spot 24 hours in advance. Register here: https://rb.gy/fsd2wt

The free walking tour is available for three months: December 2023 to 28 February 2024.

Tour Highlights

1. Explore the city’s waterfront

2. Visit Kuching’s old bazaars

3. Local tips

4. Socialise at a funky spot

5. Chat with local experts

6. Travel planning assistance

Book your spot 24 hours in advance!

For more information, visit the STB official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/visitsarawak