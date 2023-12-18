Showtime for Phuket’s luxury boats

BANGKOK, 19 December 2023: Showcasing a lineup of luxury yachts, superyachts and private jets, the Thailand International Boat Show – A Luxury Lifestyle Event, is set to boost Phuket’s economy and high-end tourism from 11 to 14 January 2024.

Thousands of affluent yachting fans are expected to attend the show, generating a minimum of THB500 million for the Thai marine leisure and luxury lifestyle industries.

Thailand International Boat Show 2024 includes private jets.

With many boats and lifestyle brands exhibiting from around the world, organisers JAND Events aim to grow Phuket’s appeal as a destination for investment and business amongst the international community while also working closely with the Thai government and industry stakeholders to drive yacht tourism and cement Thailand’s position as Southeast Asia’s leisure marine hub.

“The show has become a platform that will drive sales and business for the marine and luxury industries and attract international investors keen to do business and live in Phuket,” commented JAND Event CEO David Hayes.

Innovations for the 2024 show include the inaugural Thailand Yachting Conference – a B2B platform for ideas exchange amongst local and international business people – and the Robb Report Thailand Best Of The Best Yachting Awards Gala – a celebration of the best yachts and brands.

By reducing the show’s environmental footprint and carbon offsetting, the Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event is the first to be carbon neutral.

In the water, Boat Lagoon Yachting will be displaying three Princess Yachts amongst several other brands at the show, with the highlight being the Princess Y95 – the largest boat showing for the first time in Thailand.

Simpson Marine has the largest in-water lineup with six boats, including a Sanlorenzo SX76, Lagoon 51 and Fairline Targa 45, amongst others, while Derani Yachts will be displaying three boats from the popular Axopar brand, as well as the striking Brabus Shadow 500 Cabin and a Greenline 40.

Other boat brokers with boats in-the-water include Asia Marine, Asia Yacht Agency, Asia Yachting, Extreme Marine (Thailand), Go Boating, Lee Marine, Leopard Catamarans, Northrop & Johnson, The Yacht Sales Co and V Yachts Asia.

The ‘Thailand International Boat Show – A Luxury Lifestyle Event’ will be held 11-14 January 2024 at Royal Phuket Marina and open daily from 1300 to 2000 except on Sunday, 14 January, when the show closes at 1900. For more information, visit www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.