ANA and Air India launch codeshare pact

TOKYO, 29 April 2024: All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Air India have entered into a commercial agreement marking the beginning of a codeshare partnership that will connect Japan and India.

Effective 23 May, the partnership between the two Star Alliance members will enhance flight selection, allowing passengers to fly to their desired destinations more easily by combining flights across the two airlines into a single ticket.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer Air India (left) and Katsuya Goto, Executive Vice President of Alliances and International Affairs. (right).

Last week, ANA started applying its “NH” code to Air India’s flights between Narita and Delhi, and Air India added its “AI” code to ANA’s flights between Haneda and New Delhi and Narita and Mumbai.

“We look forward to building this strategic partnership with Air India, as it is a significant step towards furthering stronger air connectivity and enhancing customer experience between Japan and India,” said Katsuya Goto, Executive Vice President of Alliances and International Affairs. “This collaboration is a testament to ANA’s commitment to improving the air travel experience for all of its travellers. We hope this will lead to a seamless travel environment between our two nations.”

The two airlines are considering expanding their cooperation by adding additional destinations shortly.

Codeshare flights are available for sale through the airlines’ respective websites and reservation systems.

“This codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways marks an important step forward in connecting India and Japan,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer Air India. “This collaboration broadens our network connectivity and offers our guests seamless travel experiences and a wider choice of flights between the two countries. We look forward to a successful collaboration with ANA and exploring further avenues for cooperation in the future.”

Air India operated by ANA

Tokyo Haneda – Delhi

Tokyo Narita – Mumbai

ANA operated by Air India

Tokyo Narita – Delhi