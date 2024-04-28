BANGKOK, 29 April 2024: Spa Cenvaree, located in the Centara Grand at CentralWorld, is delighted to introduce its latest wellness offering – the exquisite Moroccan Hammam treatment. This immersive, premier spa experience offers a blissful escape into tranquillity, promising complete relaxation and rejuvenation.

Priced at THB4,955 net for a lavish 75-minute session, the Moroccan Hammam treatment is an ideal retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you’re looking to indulge in some much-needed self-care or treat a special someone to an unforgettable spa day, this treatment is designed to impress and pamper.

The treatment commences with the application of a deeply cleansing and purifying black soap renowned for its detoxifying properties. This is followed by a traditional full-body Kessa glove exfoliation, gently removing dead skin cells to reveal a radiant, luminous complexion beneath. The Moroccan Hammam experience culminates in a luxurious skin moisturisation using Argan oil, celebrated for its hydrating and nourishing benefits. This final step leaves your skin feeling impeccably smooth, silky, and deeply replenished.

Embrace this opportunity to pamper yourself or surprise a loved one with an unforgettable spa escape.

To secure your personalised Moroccan Hammam experience, contact Spa Cenvaree at 02-100-1234 Ext. 6511 or via email at [email protected]

Find out more about Spa Cenvaree below.

Website: www.spacenvaree.com/spa/centara-grand-centralworld-bangkok

Facebook: Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Instagram: centaragrand_centralworld