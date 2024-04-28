PAL resumes flights to Basco

MANILA, 29 April 2024: Philippine Airlines will resume flights between Clark International Airport and Basco on the Batanes Islands starting 2 July, following a long pause since 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using an 86-seater De Havilland Dash-400 aircraft, the airline confirmed it would schedule four flights weekly: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing Clark late morning for the one-hour and 25-minute flight.

Photo credit: Philippine Airlines. Philippine Airlines will use an 86-seater De Havilland Dash-400 aircraft for the Clark-Basco flights.

Basco is located on Batan Island, the second largest in the Batanes archipelago, the northernmost province of the Philippines. The island group is located approximately 162 km north of the Luzon mainland and about 190 km south of Taiwan (Pingtung County). On a clear day, Taiwan is just visible. (Wikipedia)

Flight PR 2688 will depart Clark at 1100 and arrive in Basco at 1235.

Flight PR 2689 will depart Basco at 1300 and arrive in Clark at 1435.

“We are delighted to revive our Clark-Basco service commencing in the third quarter of 2024. Convenient connectivity is essential for travellers who wish to experience our island destinations,” PAL president Stanley Ng said in a quote from the Philippine News Agency.

Direct daily flights from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila are already serving Basco.

According to the website ‘Region 2 Fun,’ Batanes welcomed 50,207 tourists in 2019, both foreign and local. More recent statistics on visits are not available for the remote chain of islands.

The only alternative to flying there is to take a 20-hour sea voyage on a ferry from Port Irene in Cagayan Valley. Tour operators recommend a four-day, three-night visit to the island. The best time to visit is between December and May.

For more information on traveling to the Batanas Islands, visit.

https://www.traveloka.com/en-ph/flight/to/Basco-Batanes.BSO

Batanes ranks high as a potential tourist destination but with some caveats. Here’s a breakdown of its strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Unique and Breathtaking Beauty: Batanes boasts stunning scenery with rolling green hills, dramatic cliffs, pristine beaches, and historic lighthouses.

Rich Cultural Heritage: The Itvatans, the indigenous people of Batanes, have a distinct culture and traditions reflected in their way of life, handicrafts, and cuisine.

Unspoiled and Serene Ambiance: If you’re looking for a tranquil escape from crowded tourist destinations, Batanes offers a peaceful, off-the-beaten-path experience.

Weaknesses

Limited Accessibility: Batanes’ remoteness can be a challenge. Flights are limited, and while ferries are an option, they take a significant amount of time.

Accommodation Constraints: Tourist infrastructure is still developing, with limited accommodations, especially high-end hotels.

Carrying Capacity Concerns: Batanes’ ecosystem is fragile. Uncontrolled tourism development could strain resources and damage the environment.

Batanes’ popularity is on the rise. Social media has played a role in showcasing the island’s beauty, attracting more tourists. However, compared to other tourist destinations in the Philippines, it remains a niche destination due to the challenges and high transport costs.

Why Clark – Basco flights are important

Accessibility: Batanes’ isolation makes air travel the primary mode of transportation for tourists and locals alike. Flights from Clark bridge the gap, making this idyllic island paradise accessible to a wider range of visitors.

Tourism: Batanes’ breathtaking scenery, rich culture, and off-the-beaten-path ambience have transformed it into a sought-after tourist destination. Flights from Clark fuel this growth by bringing in visitors who contribute to the local economy.

Business and Commerce: Air connections between Clark and Basco facilitate business exchanges and commerce between the mainland and the island. This fosters economic activity and development in Batanes.

Community Links: These flights serve as a vital link for the Batanes community, enabling residents to travel for work, education, medical care, or simply to connect with loved ones on the mainland.