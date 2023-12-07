New MD leads FCM Travel India

SINGAPORE 8 December 2023: FCM, the corporate division of the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), has appointed Sunny Sodhi as the Managing Director of FCM Travel India.

Sodhi has spent more than 26 years in the travel and hospitality industry. He is a seasoned professional with experience establishing businesses and delivering accelerated growth.

Previously at OYO, he was the COO for Luxury and Upscale Business and the head of sales for India and Southeast Asia. Before OYO, he was the COO for Yatra for Business (corporate travel), a vertical he established from the ground up. He was also the Head of Industry Relations for Yatra.com.

“India is a vital market for FCM in Asia, and we have been making strategic investments over the last two years in both our people and technology, which have led to strong performances in both corporate travel as well as FCM Meetings and Events,” said FCM Travel Asia managing director Bertrand Saillet.

“We believe that Sunny, with his extensive experience in corporate travel and technology and his added focus on people, will take FCM Travel India to greater heights.”