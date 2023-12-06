Banyan Tree opens in Dubai

SINGAPORE, 7 December 2023: Banyan Tree opened its first property in Dubai on 2 December to coincide with the UAE’s 52nd Union Day.

Banyan Tree Dubai fronts the shoreline of Bluewaters Dubai – a lifestyle destination by Dubai Holding that offers a mix of residential, retail, hospitality and entertainment venues.

Photo credit: Banyan Tree Dubai.

Situated amongst the buildings of the Dubai Marina, the 178-room Banyan Tree Dubai occupies a 500-metre stretch of private beach boasting uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Ain Dubai observation wheel.

In addition to the resort with its three heated swimming pools and seven restaurants, Banyan Tree Residences Dubai boasts 96 fully furnished private apartments in one, two, three- and four-bedroom configurations.

“Due to its central location, Banyan Tree Dubai will appeal to both leisure and business travellers, as well as wedding couples looking for iconic backdrops for their nuptials and honeymoons,” said Banyan Tree Group senior vice president and head of regional operations (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Peter Hechler.

Rates for a January 2024 stay start at AED3,362 (USD918 per night).