MITEC tops the awards charts

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 December 2023: Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) took the coveted World’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre 2023 award at the recent World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2023 in Dubai.

MITEC Head of Marketing & Sales, Cemone Chua, and Senior Food & Beverage Manager Mohan Vasanthathevan received the award MITEC was nominated alongside 18 major players in the international business events industry, including past winners of the WTA, such as Las Vegas Convention Centre, ExCeL London, Qatar National Convention Centre, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre and The Convention Centre Dublin,

Photo credit: MITEC.

MITEC became the first Malaysian purpose-built venue for meetings, conferences, exhibitions and lifestyle events to win a WTA World Award since the inception of the award in 1993. MITEC is Malaysia’s only venue to win the WTA World and WTA Asia Awards for Leading Meetings and Conference Centre in the same year.

With 52,000 sqm of exhibition and convention space, MITEC is the largest trade and exhibition centre in Malaysia. 2023 has been the busiest year for the centre since its reopening post Covid-19, hosting over 160 events with over 3 million visitors in 2023. participants.

