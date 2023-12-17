Hahn Air reports a full recovery

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2023. Hahn Air reports it is back on a successful business track as a leading provider of ticketing services for travel agents, having integrated 23 new airlines into its partner network.

The global system is headquartered in Germany, services the ticketing requirements of 350 carriers, and supplies more than 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets that can process bookings for flights of Hahn Air’s partners through their Global Distribution Systems (GDS).

“We are very pleased with this year’s business results”, reports Hahn Air CEO Kirsten Rehmann: “It is fantastic to see the travel industry finally recovering, with ticket sales reaching almost 2019 levels. Now, we are looking forward to next year, which will mark the 25th anniversary of our ticketing business.”

Eleven airlines entered an interline agreement with Hahn Air, while twelve partners expanded their distribution reach with one of Hahn Air’s sister companies, Hahn Air Systems and Hahn Air Technologies.

Travel agents can book and ticket all partners by choosing Hahn Air as the validating carrier. For the interline partners, this includes markets where the airlines are not participating in local settlement systems (BSPs or ARC), do not grant ticketing authority, or do not accept the preferred payment method.

The new Hahn Air partners 2023 are:

(Available under their own two-letter-code)

Air Connect (KS), Romania (GDS: Amadeus, Sabre)

Air Tanzania (TC), Tanzania (GDS: Abacus, Amadeus, Galileo, Infini, Sabre, Travelsky)

Air Transat (TS), Canada (GDS: Amadeus, Sabre, Galileo, Worldspan, Travelport)

Air Premia (YP), South Korea (GDS: Amadeus, Sabre, Galileo, Abacus)

Braathens Regional Airlines (TF), Sweden (GDS: Amadeus, Apollo, Galileo, Sabre, Worldspan)

Geo Sky (D4), Georgia (GDS: Amadeus, Sabre, Abacus)

SKYhigh Dominicana (DO), Dominican Republic (GDS: Amadeus)

SpiceJet (SG), India (GDS: Amadeus, Sabre)

TAAG Angola Airlines (DT), Angola (GDS: Amadeus, Galileo, Sabre)

Qanot Sharq (HH), Uzbekistan (GDS: Abacus, Infini, Sabre)

Zambia Airways (ZN), Zambia (GDS: Amadeus, Galileo)

About Hahn Air

Hahn Air is a German scheduled and executive charter airline. Since 1999, it has offered indirect distribution services to other airlines and thus provides ticketing solutions to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets. With more than 20 years of experience, the company has established itself as the market leader. Today, Hahn Air’s partner network encompasses more than 350 partner airlines.

Hahn Air offers its distribution services exclusively to transportation companies and ticketing solutions to travel agents only. Hahn Air is 100% owned by the Hahn Air Group, an international corporation based in Dreieich near Frankfurt, Germany.