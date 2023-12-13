IHG reopens iconic Hong Kong property

HONG KONG, 14 December 2023: IHG Hotels & Resorts highlights its most recent openings as the 2023 festive season gets underway and a new year is approaching.

After a two-year remake, Regent Hong Kong has reopened its doors with 497 rooms, including 129 suites with views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island.

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping opened in November following a total rebuild that took three years to complete. The property has 240 rooms and suites facing the old town or the Doi Suthep mountain.

InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit, situated in Bangkok’s trendy Thonglor district is set to open with 241 rooms.

Malaysia’s first-ever Crowne Plaza hotel is slated to launch on 15 December 2023. Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre is located in the heart of the capital city and has 320 rooms.