BANGKOK, 15 May 2024: BWH Hotels (BWH), a leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, welcomed Yllana Marie Aduana, one of Southeast Asia’s most inspiring women and the current reigning “Miss Earth Air” to Best Western Ratchada Hotel, its stylish hotel in the heart of Bangkok.

Aduana visited the Thai capital to receive her latest honour at the Thailand International Leadership Awards 2024, hosted on 27 April. She was recognised for her exceptional contributions as ‘Asia’s Most Empowered Young Woman Environmentalist Icon’ and received the prestigious ‘Exceptional Crowned Beauty Education Advocate Award of The Year.’

This marks the latest honour for Aduana, who won the Miss Philippines Earth title in 2023. A committed conservationist and social campaigner, she co-founded ‘Edukasyon for Every Juan’, a non-profit organisation that promotes environmental education.

“Through our ‘Earth, People, Community’ initiative, BWH shares a deep commitment to eco-friendly and community-focused operations. This ethos runs through our entire business. I am delighted that Aduana, a pioneer of sustainable change and empowerment, has recognised this and chosen to stay with us,” said BWH Hotels Managing Director – Operations Rodney Simpson.

