AirAsia boosts China and India flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 November 2023: AirAsia announced Monday a significant increase in services between China-Malaysia and India-Malaysia, totalling an impressive 230 weekly flights starting in the first quarter of 2024, with up to 5.2 million seats per year.

The significant increase in capacity via AirAsia Malaysia (AK) and AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) comes in response to the anticipated surge in travel demand following the Malaysian government’s announcement of a 30-day visa-free entry for travellers from China and India into Malaysia starting 1 December 2023.

The announcement also coincides with the recent announcement of easing travel restrictions for Malaysians visiting China effective 1 December 2023.

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said: “The 30-day visa-free entry for the citizens of China and India will surely provide a welcome boost for Malaysia’s tourism and economy ahead of the upcoming peak travel season while boosting economic bonds between these great nations.”

As the largest foreign low-cost carrier in China, both AirAsia Malaysia (AK) and AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) fly 17 routes into the country with a total of 156 flights weekly AirAsia Malaysia (AK) and AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) fly from Kuala Lumpur to Guangzhou, Quanzhou, Kunming, Guilin), Nanning, Shantou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Beijing, Hangzhou, and Shanghai. AirAsia Malaysia (AK) also flies from Kota Kinabalu to Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, Wuhan, and Johor Bahru to Guangzhou.

Both airlines have also increased frequencies to nine routes into India with 74 flights weekly. AirAsia Malaysia (AK) flies from Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chennai, Trichy, and Trivandrum – a new destination starting in February 2024. AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) flies from Kuala Lumpur to New Delhi and Amritsar.

Recently, the China Embassy in Malaysia also announced that citizens holding ordinary passports who enter China for business, tourism, family visits and transit purposes can enjoy visa-free travel for up to 15 days from 1 December 2023 until 30 November 2024.