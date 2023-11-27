Amari Vientiane to open in 2024

BANGKOK, 28 November 2023: ONYX Hospitality Group has signed a management deal for a second Amari property in Vientiane, Laos, complementing Amari Vang Vieng, which opened in March 2018.

The latest signing occurred in mid-November at the Vientiane office of joint-venture lead partner Tang Chareon Group for the 248-room Amari Vientiane, scheduled to open in the Lao PDR capital during 2024.

Photo credit: Onyx. Amari Vientiane.

The property will have a rooftop executive lounge, a speciality rooftop restaurant, a rooftop bar, fitness centre and banqueting facilities, including a ballroom and meeting rooms. Amari Vientiane occupies a central Mekong Riverside location at the junction of Quai Fa Ngum and Khun Bu Lom roads, a short stroll to the city’s famous ‘night market street’ and Chao Anouvong Park. Vientiane’s other top city centre attractions, including the Patuxay Victory Monument, Lao National Museum and Wat Si Saket, are easily accessible on foot or by tuk-tuk. The hotel is located 4.8 km from Wattay International Airport.

Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to expand its portfolio of hotels, resorts and serviced apartments across Southeast Asia. It targets 50 properties under its management by 2025. Earlier this year, it signed a contract to manage Amari Raaya Maldives and another for Amari Colombo in Sri Lanka, due to open in late 2024. It manages properties under the brands Amari, OZO, and Shama.