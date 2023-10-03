Hyatt Place opens in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE, 4 October 2023: The 250-room Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil, Malaysia’s first Hyatt Place and the first international hotel in Bukit Jalil opens for business in the city’s newest business hub.

The property is situated in a well-connected area within reach of national stadiums, convention centres, golf courses, and a recreational park. The hotel is also a 30-minute drive to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, a 45-minute drive to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and the Awan Besar train station is a short drive away.

Hyatt appointed general manager Kevin Flynn to open the property.

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil offers:

250 spacious rooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper All Day Dining restaurant featuring a wide array of international dishes and local delicacies to suit all guests’ needs

restaurant featuring a wide array of international dishes and local delicacies to suit all guests’ needs The Market offers a variety of grab-and-go snacks and quick bites available anytime, day or night

offers a variety of grab-and-go snacks and quick bites available anytime, day or night The Bar featuring premium beers, as well as wine and cocktails

featuring premium beers, as well as wine and cocktails Necessities programme for forgotten items that guests can borrow or enjoy for free

for forgotten items that guests can borrow or enjoy for free Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

throughout hotel and guestrooms Event Spaces offer up to 4,520 square meters (420 square meters) of flexible, floor-to-ceiling meeting space

offer up to 4,520 square meters (420 square meters) of flexible, floor-to-ceiling meeting space Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment and a yoga room

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil is fully owned by Mygres Ceramiche Sdn Bhd (MCSB). The company was established in 2005 by Datuk Wira Vincent Lye, a seasoned entrepreneur with over three decades of corporate experience.