Conrad Singapore Orchard opens reservations

SINGAPORE, 3 October 2023: Conrad Singapore Orchard is now accepting guest stay reservations beginning 1 January 2024, following an extensive refurbishment.

Located on Singapore’s famed Orchard Road, Conrad Singapore Orchard’s 12-storey atrium is home to 445 rooms, including 46 suites with spacious double terraces. Rooms cover 36 square metres, while suite categories range from 81 to 210 square metres.

Conrad Singapore Orchard’s spacious, residential-style guest rooms

Additional amenities include a pet-friendly programme, a sanctuary-like executive lounge, a fully equipped fitness centre, and an outdoor pool sheltered amidst lush landscaping, complemented by over 1,500 square metres of event spaces and a collection of 10 culinary concepts including the Michelin-starred Summer Palace noted for its classic Cantonese cuisine and dim sum.

The hotel’s 14 versatile venues for weddings, events and meetings are being renovated in anticipation of bookings from Q4 2023 onwards.

Mike Williamson, cluster general manager Conrad Centennial Singapore and Conrad Singapore Orchard, heads the management team.

Opening stay offer

Conrad Singapore Orchard is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book at least two nights’ stay at Conrad Singapore Orchard will receive complimentary breakfast for two and 5,000 additional Hilton Honors bonus points per night.

