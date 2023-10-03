AirAsia Philippines says travel soars in Q4

MANILA, 4 October 2023: AirAsia Philippines is giving international tourism a strong push in the final three months of 2023 with increased forward bookings until December, when Filipinos are expected to spend their holidays abroad.

As of 2 October 2023, Taipei, Incheon, Osaka, Narita, Hong Kong, and Bangkok remain the top destinations for Filipinos, with over 300,000 seats sold for travel in the next 90 days.

“AirAsia Philippines heralds the return of international tourism through affordable and convenient flights. In fact, we see our performance on international flights increasing to half a million seats sold before the end of December 2023, which further underscores that more and more travelers are now making the choice of flying with the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline,” said AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Country Head First Officer Steve Dailisan.

AirAsia Philippines started October on a strong footing with its Manila to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, and Macao flights increasing to daily frequencies from the NAIA Terminal 3.

Manila to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, on the other hand, continues to fly out of NAIA T3, offering four weekly flights\ while flights to Kota Kinabalu, Kaohsiung, and Shanghai fly continue with three weekly flights.

Aside from increasing the frequency of flights from the NAIA Terminal 3, there are plans to open additional routes to Japan and China via the Clark International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Kalibo International Airport.

AirAsia Philippines is offering its Winter Deals for bookings made by 8 October for travel up to 30 April 2024. Winter Deals offers a one-way base fare of PHP880 to PHP4,590, depending on the destination.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has set the fuel surcharge for the month of October at Level 6, which translates to an additional PHP610.37 to PH 844.16 per one-way trip per passenger for APAC destinations.