FIFA top shots to meet in Thailand

BANGKOK, 13 October 2023: The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has declared Thailand the host country for the FIFA Congress 2024.

The event will be hosted in Bangkok on 17 May, making it the first time the FIFA Congress travels to an ASEAN member country.

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, confirmed this week that FIFA selected Thailand to host the 74th annual general meeting or FIFA Congress 2024. The one-day event will be held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

The FIFA Congress meets annually, attracting VIPs and FIFA members from 211 football associations worldwide. Around 1,000 delegates worldwide will attend the 2024 congress when the Women’s World Cup 2027 host country will be selected.

Hosting the FIFA Congress 2024 will build confidence and enhance Thailand’s reputation as a suitable venue for global events and help ASEAN countries keen to join hands to make a bid to host the World Cup in the future. TCEB estimates the FIFA Congress will generate around THB38.31 million in direct tourism revenue.