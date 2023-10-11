Riviera to explore Alaska in 2025

SINGAPORE, 12 October 2023: Oceania Cruises will deploy its 1,250-passenger ship Riviera to sail her first season in Alaska in the summer of 2025.

Riviera will visit iconic Alaska ports such as Ketchikan, Sitka, Kodiak, and the Hubbard Glacier, with seven to 12 days of sailing itineraries. Sailings start from Whittier, Vancouver or Seattle. Close to 300 excursion choices in Alaska are on offer to passengers who can tap a shore excursion credit of up to USD1,600.

View of Water Street, Ketchikan, Alaska.

Designated as a small ship by cruise line standards, Riviera sails with a crew of 800 and can accommodate up to 1,250 guests.

Alaska itineraries 2025

Alaska Reflections: 8 days from Vancouver to Whittier cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah) and Sitka. Departs 13 May, 2025.

Explorer’s Alaska: 8 days from Whittier to Vancouver cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert. Departs 21 May, 2025.

Wilds of Alaska: 12 days from Vancouver to Whittier cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak and Homer. Departs 29 May, 2025.

Alaskan Accolades: 7 days from Whittier to Vancouver cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Juneau and Ketchikan. Departs 10 June, 2025.

Majestic Alaska: 9 days from Vancouver to Seattle cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs 17 June, 2025.

Gems of The Last Frontier: 12 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock and Victoria. Departs 26 June and 17 July 2025.

Wonders of Alaska: 9 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria. Departs 8 July and 9 September 2025.

Radiant Alaska: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Sitka and Victoria. Departs 29 July, 2025.

Frontier Adventures: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords and visiting Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs 8 August 2025.

Spirit of Alaska: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords and visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Juneau, Skagway, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs 18 August 2025.

Alaskan Horizons: 12 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock and Victoria. Departs 28 August 2025.